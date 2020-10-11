Telangana man, ardent follower of Donald Trump, who starved & prayed for US President's recovery dies of cardiac arrest

Bussa Krishna, a Telangana man who was an ardent follower of Donald Trump, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The 38-year-old man was stressed out when US President Donald Trump's health deteriorated after he contracted COVID-19. His family members said that he reportedly did not take food properly ever since he found out about Trump's COVID=19 infection.

Bussa collapsed while having tea at his relative`s residence at Toopran area in Medak district of Telangana. He was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead.

He also released videos of him praying for the speedy recovery of the US President.

Referring to Trump as 'God', he used to worship a six-feet statue of the US President at his house. He spent a whopping Rs 1.30 lakh to get it installed.

He also used to keep a fast every Friday, wishing for long life of Donald Trump.

A resident of Konne village in Jangaon district, he also used to keeps a picture of Trump with him at all times and walked around with Trump's photo around his neck.

On Saturday, Donald Trump made his first public appearance since returning to the White House from a three-day stay in the hospital for COVID-19, even as his aides remained silent on whether he is still contagious.

The US President thanked the people for their prayers and stated that he will be coming out with big rallies for the upcoming presidential election.

On Monday, Trump returned to the White House after departing from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he was admitted for treatment of Covid-19.

As soon as he reached the White House he took off his mask despite caution from Dr Conley that Trump was not entirely "out of the woods yet"