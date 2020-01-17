Telangana local bodies polls: TRS, BJP, Congress intensify campaign ahead of Jan 22 polling

The campaigning for the Telangana local body polls has reached the last stage with all parties intensifying efforts to woo voters. Voting for 120 nagar palikas (municipal councils) and nine nagar nigams (municipal corporations) will be held on January 22.

The ruling TRS, the BJP and the Congress are vying to win the most number of local bodies in the polls.

There are a total of 12,898 candidates in the fray for 3052 wards of 120 nagar palikas and nine nagar nigams. While 120 municipal councils together have 2727 wards, nine municipal corporations have 325 wards.

The TRS has fielded 2972 candidates, the number of Congress nominees is 2616 and the BJP has 2313 candidates. Among smaller parties, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), CPI, CPI(M) and TDP have fielded 276, 177, 166 and 347 candidates, respectively.

There are also 3750 independent candidates in the fray.

Out of these 3052 wards, results of 72 wards have been decided uncontested. While 69 of these seats have gone to the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and three to the AIMIM.

While polling for 120 municipalities and nine municipal corporations will be held on January 22, the voting for Karimnagar municipal corporation will take place on January 25 following a High Court order.

Counting of voters for Karimnagar will be conducted on 27 while results for other local bodies will out on January 25.

In Karimnagar, a total of 525 candidates have filed nominations.

The state election commission has set up 6325 polling booths for 120 municipalities while it has 1438 polling booths for 325 wards of municipal corporations.

For security during the polling, the state polling body has roped in 44,000 cops with at least two policemen for each polling booth.