Telangana likely to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act in state assembly

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday said it is likely that a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is passed in the Telangana state assembly in its upcoming session.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief was addressing a press conference when he said that the party may consider passing a resolution in the state's Legislative Assembly since it has, in the past, opposed the amended citizenship act. "We had openly opposed the Act and in the future, we may bring a resolution against it," said KCR, adding a meeting is on the charts in Hyderabad with like-minded political parties who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).

This means that the TRS-led Telangana might join Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan in passing a resolution in the state assembly, urging the central government to take down the contentious citizenship act. KCR might also be looking to lead a nationwide campaign against CAA as he appealed to the Supreme Court to issue appropriate directives to revoke the act.

"India cannot be converted into a Hindu nation. We are a secular country. This country belongs to all people. We should continue to be secular," Rao said.

If the resolution is passed, this will be in line with similar resolutions passed earlier by the state governments of Kerala, Punjab, and Rajasthan, against the amended citizenship act, in the state assembly.

Severe protests have erupted in various parts of the country ever since the central government passed the contentious act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees belonging to the Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi, and Jain communities from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

Several civil society members and activists have stated that the act discriminates against Muslims, a claim which has been refuted by the Centre, which puts that the act will grant long-deserved citizenship to refugees who have faced religious persecution in these neighbouring countries.

On Saturday, TRS swept the local municipal body elections in the state, winning in over 100 out of 120 municipalities and seven out of nine municipal corporations. KCR's party won over 1557 seats and secured the majority.

TRS supporters began celebrating at the party office in Hyderabad on Saturday after it became clear that the TRS was cruising towards a victory at the municipal polls.

KCR thanked the people of the state for voting in support of them. "Since the formation of Telangana in 2014, TRS has won every single election, whether it is the Assembly elections, parliamentary elections or the local elections. I want to thank the people of Telangana for reposing faith in our party," Rao told news agency ANI.