KTR counterattacks, says Amit Shah should change his name to 'king of lies'

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao launched a scathing counterattack against Home Minister Amit Shah. KTR, as he is popularly called, said the BJP leader must call himself the "king of lies".

Shah had called Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao the Nizam of Telangana. "Do we need to change the Nizam of Telangana or not," he had said. He had also claimed that the TRS couldn't fulfil its promises.

KTR said Shah's claims were blatant lies. He said Shah tried to spread lies coming out of the WhatsApp university.

He also said the BJP has no organisational strength in Telangana and would suffer a humiliating drubbing like in the 2014 and 2018 elections. He claimed in the last polls, the party had lost deposits in 108 constituencies.

Shah, taking a swipe at TRS, had said that though the party's symbol was car, its steering was controlled by AIMIM leader Assaduddin Owaisi.

"Our steering is in our hands but your steering is in the hands of the corporate. The whole country knows the fact of hum do humare do...," KTR retorted.

"We had demanded that Amit Shah speak 'Nijam' (truth) but he spoke about Nizam," he added.

