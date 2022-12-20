Telangana kidnapping takes filmy turn after victim marries her captor; all about the twisted case

Girl kidnapped by four men ended up marrying the accused (Photo - CCTV screengrab)

Just a few hours after a man claimed that her 18-year-old daughter has been kidnapped in Telangana, the authorities jumped to action and planned to nab the accused, only to find out that the alleged kidnapping took a new turn.

The kidnapping of the teenager took a filmy turn just a few hours after the man registered a complaint with the police, where he alleged that a group of four men kidnapped his daughter while she was returning home from a temple in the Rajanna Sircilla district in Telangana.

Telangana police were quick to respond and immediately formed three special teams to nab the accused in the case, but it turns out that the girl ended up marrying the prime accused in the kidnapping, with the video of the marriage being released on social media.

The photos and videos of the marriage between the girl and the accused were uploaded by them on social media, where the teenager can be seen smiling as her partner performed the traditional rituals of marriage in a nearby temple.

In the video, the girl said that she had gotten married to the accused a year ago, but her parents did not approve of the union and the marriage was not legal since she was a minor at the time. She further said, “My parents lodged a complaint and sent him (husband) to prison and took me to home.”

Now that the girl has turned 18, the duo has performed all the marital rituals once again, while the act of kidnapping was captured on CCTV. One of the four accused was in a relationship with the girl and had eloped with her before, confirmed the police.

The police said that a complaint has been registered against all the accused in the case, and there is solid evidence to show that the girl was in a relationship with one of the accused. Attempts are being made to capture the accused, said the authorities.

