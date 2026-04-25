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Telangana: K Kavitha launches new political party Telangana Rashtra Sena in Hyderabad after exit from BRS

K Kavitha launched a new party, Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS), in Hyderabad after leaving BRS.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Apr 25, 2026, 11:02 AM IST

Telangana: K Kavitha launches new political party Telangana Rashtra Sena in Hyderabad after exit from BRS
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Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha has formally unveiled a new political organisation named Telangana Rashtra Sena (TRS). The announcement was made at a public event held in Hyderabad, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. The launch comes nearly seven months after her separation from the BRS.

Interestingly, the name of the new party mirrors the earlier identity of the BRS, which was originally called Telangana Rashtra Samithi before being renamed by her father, K Chandrashekar Rao, during its national expansion phase.

Tributes to Telangana Movement Martyrs

Before the formal announcement, Kavitha paid homage to those who lost their lives during the 1969 Telangana statehood movement. She visited the Amaraveerula Stupam at Gun Park in Hyderabad and offered floral tributes, highlighting her connection to the statehood struggle and its legacy.

Focus on Regional Aspirations

Speaking at the launch and in earlier remarks to media, Kavitha said the new political platform is intended to address what she described as “unfinished goals” of Telangana. She argued that the original spirit of the regional movement had been diluted over time and stressed the need for a party that prioritises local aspirations.

She also maintained that her departure from the BRS was not voluntary, claiming she and her supporters were expelled. According to her, internal disagreements and deviation from founding principles led to a breakdown within the party.

Internal Rift and Political Fallout

Kavitha’s exit followed months of internal tensions within the BRS. In September 2025, she was suspended from the party over allegations of anti-organisational activity. The disciplinary action came after her public criticism of senior leaders within the party structure.

Following her suspension, she accused certain leaders of working against the interests of both the party and her family, escalating political tensions within the organisation. She also resigned from her position as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) soon after.

Formation of Telangana Jagruthi and New Direction

After parting ways with the BRS, Kavitha initially focused on social outreach through an organisation called Telangana Jagruthi. The launch of her new political outfit now signals a full-fledged return to electoral politics, with a renewed emphasis on regional identity and grassroots mobilisation.

Her move is expected to reshape political dynamics in Telangana as parties prepare for upcoming electoral contests.

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