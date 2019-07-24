Telangana Inter Supplementary first year result 2019 announced, check @ results.cgg.gov.in

Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday declared the first year intermediate supplementary result on its official website — results.cgg.gov.in

Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result which is available on the official website.

Earlier, the State Education Board was at the centre of a controversy in March this year when Telangana State Inter results were declared in which more than 3 lakh students were declared failed.

After the result was declared, the students had protested against the state education department after such a large number of students were declared failed.

Check result by clicking this link: results.cgg.gov.in

Earlier on July 14, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had declared the second year inter supplementary result.

How to check Telangana Inter First Year Supplementary Exam result

Step 1: Visit the official website — results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the link 'TS Inter Supply result'.

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as roll numbers, centre number, and other information.

Step 4: Submit the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Students can take a print, email or download the result.