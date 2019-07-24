Telangana Inter Supplementary first year result 2019 announced, check @ results.cgg.gov.in
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result which is available on the official website.
Representational image
Written By
Edited By
Shashwat Bhandari
Source
DNA webdesk
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday declared the first year intermediate supplementary result on its official website — results.cgg.gov.in
Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result which is available on the official website.
Earlier, the State Education Board was at the centre of a controversy in March this year when Telangana State Inter results were declared in which more than 3 lakh students were declared failed.
After the result was declared, the students had protested against the state education department after such a large number of students were declared failed.
Check result by clicking this link: results.cgg.gov.in
Earlier on July 14, Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) had declared the second year inter supplementary result.
How to check Telangana Inter First Year Supplementary Exam result
Step 1: Visit the official website — results.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: Look for the link 'TS Inter Supply result'.
Step 3: Enter all the required details such as roll numbers, centre number, and other information.
Step 4: Submit the details, the result will be displayed on the screen.
Step 5: Students can take a print, email or download the result.