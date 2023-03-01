Search icon
Video: Telangana man dies while playing badminton, fourth such incident in 10 days

Telangana: Earlier on February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 01, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

Telangana news: In recent times, people dying while doing physical activities including working out, playing, and dancing, have emerged. In Telangana itself, three such incidents have taken place within two weeks.

And now, yet another incident has occurred in the state where a man died of suspected cardiac arrest while playing badminton in Hyderabad, officials said, IANS reported.

The 38-year-old man has been identified as Shyam Yadav who collapsed and died on the badminton court. He was playing the game at Jayashankar Indoor Stadium Lalapet late on Tuesday evening.

Yadav was a private company employee who used to regularly play badminton at the indoor stadium after returning from his office. On Tuesday, he collapsed while playing a game with some friends. They rushed him to a hospital where doctors declared him dead. A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media.

This is the fourth such incident in Telangana in 10 days. Visuals of young men collapsing while working out in the gym or dancing during weddings or playing games have shocked people.

Earlier on February 25, a 19-year-old collapsed and died while dancing at a wedding of his relative in Nirmal district. A 30-year-old police constable died of cardiac arrest while working out at a gym in Hyderabad on February 22.

On February 20, a man collapsed and died during a Haldi ceremony as part of the wedding of his relative in Hyderabad. The 40-year-old man was applying turmeric to the groom when he suddenly collapsed and died before he could be taken to a hospital.

(With inputs from IANS)

