Telangana horror: POCSO accused on bail allegedly kills wife, two children and teen survivor's family

A POCSO accused has allegedly killed six people, including his wife and two sons in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district. Know the whole story.

In a horrifying incident in Telangana's Ranga Reddy, a POCSO Act accused allegedly killed his wife and two sons at their residence in Shabad on Friday night. Later, he travelled to the residence of a 17-year-old, who had filed a complaint against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act earlier this year. He also killed her mother and her aged maternal grandmother.

The accused has been identified as Rajkumar (35), who first attacked his 30-year-old wife, Parvathi Saritha, and two sons, aged 4 and 1. He then killed the teen girl, her 45-year-old mother, and 65-year-old maternal grandmother.

Interestingly, after committing the crime, the accused called his father and informed him about the attacks. As per a report by NDTV, a senior police officer, Tarun Joshi, said, ''He told his father, ‘I have done this. I have murdered these people.' After that, he switched off his phone. He also said he was going to die by suicide, but that has not been confirmed yet. The accused is currently on the run. Special police teams have been formed, and we have developed leads. He will be apprehended soon.''

From love marriage in 2018 to case under POCSO Act

It is pertinent to mention that Rajkumar and Parvathi married in 2018, which is said to be a love marriage. In May earlier this year, the accused was arrested following a complaint of stalking and sexually harassing a minor that was filed against him.

Rajkumar was on the run after the complaint was filed against him, and he later secured an anticipatory bail from the court, which he was granted on a personal bond of Rs 20,000 nearly a week ago before the attacks.

''We called him two or three times for counselling. His family members have stated that his mental condition was not stable. He also had a gambling habit and had accumulated loans earlier,'' the police officer added.

The accused is a native of Raiwalaguda, a village in the Rangareddy district of Telangana. He and his wife used to live outside the village before settling in houses in Shabad and Devalaguda.