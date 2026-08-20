FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Have very similar ideas...': Gary Kirsten reveals what he discussed with Gautam Gambhir during Galle Test

Gary Kirsten reveals what he discussed with Gautam Gambhir during Galle Test

'I don't know who I am anymore': Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid opens up on decision to move to US

v'I don't know who I am anymore': Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid

Govinda's manager questions Sunita Ahuja after divorce plea withdrawal: 'Wapas lena tha toh kiya kyun?'

Govinda's manager questions Sunita Ahuja after divorce plea withdrawal

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside

From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside

From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos

From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Telangana Horror: Class 10 student stabs principal 27 times for money in Nalgonda; arrested

Telangana police cracked the murder of Nagarjuna Public School principal Kallu Roopa Reddy, 48, and arrested 2 class 10 students. Reddy was found with 27 stab wounds on Aug 12.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Aug 20, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Telangana Horror: Class 10 student stabs principal 27 times for money in Nalgonda; arrested
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The police in Telangana's Nalgonda have cracked the sensational murder case of a 48-year-old school principal and arrested two students who allegedly planned the crime for money and lavish lifestyle.

The victim, Kallu Roopa Reddy, the principal and director of Nagarjuna Public School in Kondamallepally, was found dead with 27 stab wounds at her residence on the morning of August 12. Her body was recovered when her husband, who was away in Hyderabad, informed neighbours that she was not responding to his phone calls. The neighbours alerted the police, who found her dead.

The police then formed five teams and examined CCTV footage, forensic evidence, fingerprints, technical data and the movements of suspects and questioned over 80 people.

'Babu' word led to students

The investigators got a lead when they found that Rupa Reddy used the word 'babu' during a call with her aunt before the phone was switched off. "The last word recorded during her conversation was 'Babu'. We investigated who she could have been referring to, and this led us towards the school students," senior police officer Sharath Chandra Pawar told reporters on Wednesday.

The investigators then questioned students individually and zeroed in on five class 10 students who remained absent from school. They found out that two of them were spending a lot of money in the last few days and throwing parties. The two students were then detained on Wednesday morning, and during interrogation, they confessed that they murdered Rupa Reddy as per a plan, Pawar said.

Motive: Punishment and money

The officer said the accused had previously been reprimanded by Rupa Reddy after cash and a mobile phone were found in their hostel bags. She informed their parents, and they were shifted from the hostel to day-scholar status.

Police suspect this may have contributed to resentment against the principal. The accused planned the theft for five days and conducted a recce of her home. They bought a knife and also purchased gloves to hide their identities, leaving investigators with limited physical evidence initially.

On the day of the murder, one of the students entered the house, wearing a monkey cap and gloves. He found Rs 2.50 lakh kept in the bedroom and started fleeing. The monkey cap, however, slipped, and Roopa Reddy recognised him. Fearing that she would identify them, he stabbed her 27 times with a knife.

Evidence And Arrest

After the murder, the accused took cash and attempted to conceal evidence by burying blood-stained clothing and the monkey cap. They also reportedly went on a trip to Goa. Rs 1.54 lakh cash, including some currency notes with blood stains, an iPhone purchased by the accused and Rupa Reddy's phone were recovered from the accused.

The two accused had also searched a video-sharing platform for how to earn money quickly before executing their plan

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 Sikh riots case, dies at 80
Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, convicted in 1984 Sikh riots case, dies at 80
Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal approaches Supreme Court against 10-year sentence in 2013 rape case
Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal approaches Supreme Court against 10-year sentence i
'Have very similar ideas...': Gary Kirsten reveals what he discussed with Gautam Gambhir during Galle Test
Gary Kirsten reveals what he discussed with Gautam Gambhir during Galle Test
Telangana Horror: Class 10 student stabs principal 27 times for money in Nalgonda; arrested
Telangana: Class 10 student stabs principal 27 times for money in Nalgonda
'I don't know who I am anymore': Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid opens up on decision to move to US
v'I don't know who I am anymore': Apoorva Mukhija aka Rebel Kid
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Yash, Shah Rukh Khan, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, total pookie girl dad inside
From Yash, SRK, to Dwayne Johnson: Tough action star outside, girl dad inside
From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor: 5 Gen-Z actresses displaying their A-game in fitness | Viral videos
From Ananya to Janhvi: 5 Gen-Z actresses with their A-game in fitness
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: From Omkara to Haiwaan, 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Saif Ali Khan turns 56: 5 roles that prove his incredible versatility
Independence Day 2026: Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Nimrat Kaur; actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: Akshay, Priyanka, actors who hail from army background
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti Sanon, Nikita Dutta, Mrunal Thakur; Indian actresses who look like Goddesses in white
Independence Day 2026: From Kriti, Nikita, Mrunal, Best actresses in white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement