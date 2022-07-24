Telangana Governor puts on doctor's uniform, saves IPS Officer's life onboard flight

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

On an Indigo Airlines trip from Delhi to Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan performed her duty as a doctor and saved the life of an IPS officer with the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

After being diagnosed with dengue illness, Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994 batch officer, is presently receiving treatment at a Hyderabad hospital.

"Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," Ujela told PTI over phone from Hyderabad on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh cadre member Ujela is presently serving as Additional DGP (Road Safety).

After the IPS officer complained of discomfort on the journey to the Telangana capital around Friday midnight, the Governor, a doctor by training, attended to him.

"My heart rate at that time was just 39 when Madam Governor measured it. She advised me to bend forward and helped me relax, which stabilised my breathing," Ujela said.

When he arrived in Hyderabad, he immediately went to a hospital and had a battery of tests.

His platelet count decreased to 14,000 after being diagnosed with dengue.

"Had Madam Governor not been on that flight, I could not have made it. She gave me a new life," Ujela said, expressing his gratitude to Soundararajan.

(With inputs from PTI)