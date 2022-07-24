Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Telangana Governor puts on doctor's uniform, saves IPS Officer's life onboard flight

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who is a doctor by profession, attended to the IPS officer after he complained of uneasiness during the flight.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Telangana Governor puts on doctor's uniform, saves IPS Officer's life onboard flight
Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan

On an Indigo Airlines trip from Delhi to Hyderabad, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan performed her duty as a doctor and saved the life of an IPS officer with the rank of Additional Director General of Police.

Also, READ: Arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee hospitalised

After being diagnosed with dengue illness, Kripanand Tripathi Ujela, a 1994 batch officer, is presently receiving treatment at a Hyderabad hospital.

"Madam Governor saved my life. She helped me like a mother. Otherwise, I could not have made it to the hospital," Ujela told PTI over phone from Hyderabad on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh cadre member Ujela is presently serving as Additional DGP (Road Safety).

After the IPS officer complained of discomfort on the journey to the Telangana capital around Friday midnight, the Governor, a doctor by training, attended to him.

"My heart rate at that time was just 39 when Madam Governor measured it. She advised me to bend forward and helped me relax, which stabilised my breathing," Ujela said.

When he arrived in Hyderabad, he immediately went to a hospital and had a battery of tests.

His platelet count decreased to 14,000 after being diagnosed with dengue.

"Had Madam Governor not been on that flight, I could not have made it. She gave me a new life," Ujela said, expressing his gratitude to Soundararajan.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Delhi man's body found stuffed in a refrigerator
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.