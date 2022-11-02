Telangana: Furious with alcoholic son, Khammam family hires hitmen to kill him

Representational Image

Angry at the son's atrocities, a parent took such a drastic step that will shock everyone. Seven members of a Telangana family, including the parents, were arrested after they hired assailants to murder their 26-year-old alcoholic and unemployed son, whom they had become weary of harassing due to his behaviour.

The parents hired 5 people to kill their son for a total of Rs 8 lakh. And even after the murder, the parents continued to provide false information to investigators. But the authorities tracked them down because to one of their errors.

Kshatriya Sainath (26), a native of Sattupalli in Khammam, Telangana, was murdered and seven people, including his mother, father, and uncle, have been detained in connection with the crime. Parents Ram Singh and Rani Bai reportedly plotted Sainath's murder after he harassed them.

According to Aaj Tak, the police in Huzurnagar state that Ram Singh and his wife were fed up with their son's violent behaviour. They put out an Rs 8 lakh contract for the son's assassination. Five guys tied up Sai Nath, strangled him, and then threw his corpse in the Musi. The people reported the corpse in the river to authorities when they discovered it. The CCTV video helped police determine that a vehicle was used to dispose of the remains.

The parents were contacted by authorities and asked to come to the hospital to identify the corpse 10 days later. When this was done, the corpse was turned over to them. The parents arrived at the police station in the same car that had been used to transport the corpse when they were summoned for interrogation.

Both of them admitted their guilt to the police after being questioned. He complained about his kid being harassed and offered an eight-hundred-thousand-Rupee deal. Seven suspects have been taken into custody by the police.