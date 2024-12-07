As many as five people were killed as their car plunged into a lake at Jalapur village in the Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district of Telangana on Saturday, i.e., December 7, news agency ANI reported.

According to the preliminary investigation, the incident took place around 5:30 a.m. There were a total of six people in the car who were travelling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli.

"An accident occurred early this morning around 5:30 am at Jalalpur village lake. Six members were traveling in the car; one member escaped by breaking the car's glass, while the other five members died. They were traveling from Kothagudem to Pochampalli and were all natives of LB Nagar RTC Colony", said the sub-inspector of Pochampalli police station.

Speaking about the cause behind the accident, the sub-inspector said that the car was speeding and after a while, it lost control and plunged into the lake.

"The car was speeding, and after losing control, it fell into the lake. The deceased bodies have been shifted to the area hospital", he said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered into the matter and an investigation is underway.