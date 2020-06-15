Telangana finally approves private testing, hospitalisation for COVID-19

However, keeping a tight leash on private players, the government has fixed rates for testing and treatment.

After facing flak for a lesser number of tests and that too only in its government facilities, the Telangana government finally gave its nod for conducting COVID-19 testing at private facilities and also allowed private hospitalisation for those who want to pay.

However, keeping a tight leash on private players, the government has fixed rates for testing and treatment.

All rates apply per person (In private facilities):

1) For private COVID-19 testing: Rs 2,200

2) For isolation ward treatment: Rs 4,000

3) For treatment using ventilator: Rs 9,000

4) For treatment without ventilator: Rs 7.500

A separate G.O ( Government Order) will be issued soon and also the names of private diagnostic centers and private hospitals which will be recognised by the state government.

All the private facilities which we will allow will in turn have to share all the details of every person's test results. The same goes for hospitals that will admit people for Covid-19. The rates are fixed and we will be monitoring it on a daily basis,'' informed Etala Rajender, Minister for Health and Family Welfare under the Government of Telangana.

The state government has also decided to increase the number of tests in government facilities in Telangana, especially in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), which encompasses Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and the suburban areas where a large number of cases are being added every day after the lockdown was lifted.



"There is no reason for panic or getting scared. We will be increasing the number of tests because the lockdown has been lifted and a lot of people are coming out. And also the clear misconception and misinformation that the state government is not conducting enough tests,'' disclosed Somesh Kumar, Chief Secretary, Govt of Telangana.

Also, the people are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 guidelines when in the house or stepping out.