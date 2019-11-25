Telangana: Electricity board official puts up 'I am uncorrupted' in office

As you will enter the office of Podeti Ashok, Additional Divisional Engineer in the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited (NPDCL) office, you will find something unusual.

The bright red board installed in his office reads "I am uncorrupted", written in Telugu and English.

Ashok joined the NPDCL in 2005 as an engineer and was often offered bribes from contractors. He told the contractors and customers that he would neither accept bribes nor give bribe to anyone. When he realised that people would not understand, he decided to put up the board.

“I joined the electricity department in 2005 after passing out my engineering degree in 2004. Since then, I have been keeping away from corrupt practices. But I cannot force others to refrain from accepting bribes. After being promoted as ADE in June this year, I have decided not to encourage corruption at least in my office. So, I stumbled upon this idea of putting up a board last month,” Ashok told Hindustan Times.

Kareemnagar: Podeti Ashok, Additional Divisional Engineer at Electricity Board has put a board, "I Am Uncorrupted" at his office reportedly after the death of Tahsildar Vijaya Reddy, who was burnt alive at her office. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/Pr9RkwiZSH — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2019

The board has been installed in his office for almost 40 days now.

While the poster installed has been praised by the netizens, it has also raised eyebrows of higher authorities.

As per media reports, Ashok is facing heat from his co-workers because of the board, as they feel he is calling the whole department corrupt.

"All I mean to say is, I am against corruption. I am not saying that the others are corrupt. I want to clarify this," said Ashok.

S Ramachander Rao, Divisional Engineer of NPDCL at Karimnagar, said that Ashok was told to remove the board as it gives the impression that other employees are corrupt. "The higher-ups will look into the matter," he said.