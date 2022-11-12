Telangana: Drunk auto driver climbs atop electric pole after accident, here's what happened

Telangana: Drunk auto driver climbs atop electric pole after accident (representational image)

A drunk auto driver in Telangana climbed an electric pole to escape public wrath after causing an accident in which two children were injured. The incident took place in Mylaram village of Wargal Mandal, India Today reported.

There were four students in the auto. The condition of the other two children is stable. The locals rushed students to the hospital. The auto had lost control and overturned near Gajwel Education Hub. According to the police, the auto driver has been identified as Narsimulu who was under the influence of alcohol.

Soon after the incident, the auto driver climbed atop the electric pole and created a ruckus as he feared locals would thrash him. However, there was no power when he was atop the electric pole. The driver was brought down eventually after persuasion. A case has been registered in the incident.