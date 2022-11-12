Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Telangana: Drunk auto driver climbs atop electric pole after accident, here's what happened

Telangana: Luckily, there was no power when the auto driver was atop the electric pole.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:01 AM IST

Telangana: Drunk auto driver climbs atop electric pole after accident, here's what happened
Telangana: Drunk auto driver climbs atop electric pole after accident (representational image)

A drunk auto driver in Telangana climbed an electric pole to escape public wrath after causing an accident in which two children were injured. The incident took place in Mylaram village of Wargal Mandal, India Today reported.

There were four students in the auto. The condition of the other two children is stable. The locals rushed students to the hospital. The auto had lost control and overturned near Gajwel Education Hub. According to the police, the auto driver has been identified as Narsimulu who was under the influence of alcohol.

READ | German woman plants onions with Indian mother-in-law, viral video impresses desi netizens 

Soon after the incident, the auto driver climbed atop the electric pole and created a ruckus as he feared locals would thrash him. However, there was no power when he was atop the electric pole. The driver was brought down eventually after persuasion. A case has been registered in the incident.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.