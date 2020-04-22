Telangana cops who saved cattle from fire hailed as 'real heroes'

A police constable from Telangana police played the role of 'hero' by saving the buffaloes stuck in the fire.

When the Rachakonda Police patrol van was patrolling in Yadadri district, they saw a cattle shed on fire on their way.

Without giving a second thought, the constable rushed and started untying the buffaloes. In the video, police officers can be seen helping the distressed animals and setting them free.

The fire appears to catch on the dry hay due to the summer heat.

The shed owner was not present at that time and due to the timely rescue, the animals were saved.

DGP of Telangana police tweeted about the incident. "Well done dear #ConstableOfficers Yadagiri & Ravinder Reddy. Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk/challenge instantaneously", while appreciated both constables.

"Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively & this can only be driven by an attitude called Caring", he added.

WellDone dear #ConstableOfficers Yadagiri & Ravinder Reddy. Preparedness is all about making yourselves ready to act on, taking any risk/challenge instantaneously. Spontaneity when added, you can serve more effectively & this can only be driven by an attitude called Caring'. https://t.co/iZmfC3V54G — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) April 22, 2020

Netizens couldn't stop themselves from appreciating the constables. 'Really Appreciated and Good job sir', wrote one user.

'Great job', wrote another.

It's great job done by constable — shaik khaja Hussain (@aimim_sk_khaja) April 22, 2020

We are proud of our policemen ... — Sandeep Mishra (@Desh_Modi_Bhakt) April 22, 2020

Great job — nageswarasai (@nageswarasai9) April 22, 2020

Really appreciated sir. For this gesture of gratitude. — @shwi(@ashwin4asu) April 22, 2020

Inspiring ! Taking risk and acting with responsibility. Much appreciated — Shiv (@shivemf) April 22, 2020