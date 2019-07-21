Telangana consumer forum orders Rs 8 lakh relief to man for botched up piles surgery

A 31-year-old yoga instructor, who suffered "severe" health complications following an alleged botched up piles surgery at a private hospital in Secunderabad here, was Sunday handed over a cheque of Rs 8 lakh, awarded as compensation by the state consumer forum.

The Telangana Consumer Disputes and Redressal Centre came to the rescue of the yoga master, a native of Kothapelli village in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The victim had moved the consumer forum on June 29, alleging medical negligence by a doctor at the clinic.

In its verdict, the forum had ordered the compensation to the victim through the clinic within a month, an official release said.

Commissioner for Civil Supplies Akun Sabharwal handed over the cheque of Rs 8 lakhs to the victim.

The man, who hails from a poor background and sole breadwinner of his family had developed piles problem and approached the clinic in 2018.

He was asked to undergo surgery, which cost Rs 25,000. But, soon after being discharged he suffered severe bleeding and went to the same hospital for treatment again. The doctors referred him to another hospital for treatment.

He spent Rs 18 lakh towards medical expenses for which he had to sell his small piece of land and also borrowed money, the release said.