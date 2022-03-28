Telangana CM to attend inauguration of reconstructed Yadadri Temple

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will attend the inauguration ceremony of the newly reconstructed Yadadri temple on Monday. Speaking to ANI, Indrakaran Reddy, Minister of Endowments said, "On March 28, CM K Chandrashekar Rao will be present at the `Maha Kumbha Samprokshana` along with various ministers, MPs and other leaders who will take the blessing of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

From 4 pm onwards the temple will be kept open for the public."Geeta, Temple Executive Officer said, "After the formation of Telangana state, the government decided to reconstruct the Yadadri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, under Yadagirigutta Temple Development Authority (YTDA).

The YTDA planned and reconstructed the temple and the work started in April 2016."The executive officer added, "Almost 500 sculptors worked together every day and in 4 years the entire temple was built. The remaining work is being done now."

"A makeshift arrangement was made for deity Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in another temple in April 2016 and now on March 28, `Maha Kumbha Samprokshana` will take place as a part of the reopening of the refurbished temple complex," she added.

Anand Sai, the chief architect of the temple said, "The ground area of the temple has been increased from 11 acres to 17 acres. This is the biggest temple in the world that has been constructed completely with stone."

The religious masterpiece has been constructed with 2,50,000 tonne black granite. The temple, which stands tall with its fine blend of architecture and elegant grandeur, is the fusion of Dravidian, Pallava, Kakatiyan styles of temple construction.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the officials for the conduct of `Maha Kumbha Samprokshana`.The authorities are making the necessary arrangements to handle the large number of devotees who are expected to arrive on Monday.

The temple management has set up an automated and mechanized prasadam production unit atop the hill. It is also learnt that the devotees visiting the temple in Yadadri can get unlimited laddu, pulihora, and vada prasadam at the temple. (ANI)