Telangana CM Revanth Reddy says central govt denied permission for US visit over 'lack of political clearance'

The CM further instructed officials to proceed with US tour and to sign MoUs with top educational institutions like Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), North-Eastern University and Virginia Tech.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has claimed that he was denied permission by Central Government to visit USA. The CM's office said that he will now return from London to Hyderabad on August 23 instead of leaving for Boston.

The CM further instructed officials to proceed with US tour and to sign MoUs with top educational institutions like Harvard, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), North-Eastern University and Virginia Tech.

According to the Telangana CMO, the official Telangana Rising delegation led by the Chief Minister has been forced to cancel their visit to the United States of America (USA) after the Ministry of External Affairs denied permission.

The state government had sought Central permission for the trip to the UK and USA, as per policy and protocol, but only the UK trip was approved. The State Government claims the Centre informed the state government of its refusal of permission for the US tour after the official delegation reached the UK.

Responding to the Central decision, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said, "The only purpose of the visit was to, as part of the New Education Policy if Centre, bring the world's best institutions to India, to Telangana, to Hyderabad. They would have been an answer to our youth's aspirations to get education, skills, and training from the best Ivy Leagues and top global institutions."

"I have always believed we should all think beyond politics and elections when it comes to nation building and future of the youth" he added.

The CM claimed that while he was shocked by the "political denial" for the visit to further Telangana Rising and education, he has decided to comply with the Central decision and return to India from London.

"We will make Hyderabad a global knowledge hub. The creation of Universities from Osmania to HCU to JNTU et al made Hyderabad a hub for best Human Resources. A single school, Hyderabad Public School, has shown how we can lead the world, producing some of the greatest tech leaders. The starting of IIT, ISB, IIIT, Nalsar helped Hyderabad attract top corporations and their GCCs. Now, we will make Hyderabad the home for the world's greatest education and skills institutions to power our 21st century journey," he said.

Chief Minister Revanth said he will continue, as per scheduled program, his interactions with Oxford, Cambridge, London School of Economics, the London Business School, University of London, among others.

He will also be meeting with top sports institutions and skilling leadership in United Kingdom, and try to formalise partnerships to Telangana.

"My resolve and endeavour to make Hyderabad one of the top global cities, where any common Indian can get education and a certificates from Harvard and Oxford, or an MIT and LBS or LSE, is because while most leaders have wanted to send their children abroad, I want to bring the world's best to India," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)