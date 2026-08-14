Why has Revanth Reddy's 'Rafale' remark on minority students sparked a political storm? BJP accuses Congress of minority appeasement

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has landed in a soup by saying that students from minority communities could "dismantle and reassemble a Rafale aircraft" but struggle to remember what they study in textbooks. Details here.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has kickstarted an unnecessary controversy with his comments on the students of the minority community. He might have tried to praise them, but ended up insulting them by calling them "skilled labourers" who don't remember what they study in their textbooks. Addressing a minorities summit in Hyderabad on Thursday, Reddy said that the students of the minority community have the technical acumen to dismantle and reassemble a Rafale fighter jet; however, they struggle to retain what they study from books. He said, "Students from the minority communities can dismantle and reassemble Rafale [aircraft], but cannot remember lessons from a book."

Revanth Reddy's Rafale remark

The main opposition party, the BJP, reacted sharply to the chief minister's remark, accused the ruling Congress Party of "appeasement" and questioned its approach to electricity dues in the Old City of Hyderabad. This was in reaction to the Telangana leader who said, "People, including MLAs in the Assembly, often complain that members of minority communities steal electricity in parts of the Old City [of Hyderabad] and do not pay their bills." He announced new sops and government schemes for the minority community. Reddy said, "Today I want to say that with confidence 200 units of electricity that the Congress government in Telangana is giving for free is more useful for our brothers and sisters of minority communities."

Congress: Minority appeasement

He also referred to former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir and Congress leader Azad and recalled how the previous Congress governments had worked for the benefit of the minority community and implemented schemes to help the poor. Reddy also said that the Grand Old Party took certain steps to make minority youth stakeholders in governance. Claiming that the Congress is committed to secularism, Reddy also highlighted the 4% reservation provided to minorities in the state under the earlier Congress government.

After coming under scathing attacks from the saffron party, the Telangana chief minister said, "For me, Hindus and Muslims are not different. They are like my two eyes. Our government is working to ensure that Muslims get the same benefits as Hindus." Accusing people of spreading hatred against the minority community, Reddy said, "Some people have created an atmosphere where if anyone speaks about minorities, everyone feels like the community is anti-India." He also said that some people use this as a strategy for division and provocation for political reasons.