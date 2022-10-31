Telangana CM KCR parades 4 MLAs on stage amid poaching row, claims BJP trying to lure 30 TRS leaders

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

With the Munugode bypolls just a few days away, the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) and the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) remain at war with each other in Telangana, with allegations of poaching MLAs being launched by the ruling party.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday paraded the four MLAs, who were allegedly being poached by BJP, on stage to further intensify his claims. The chief minister also alleged that BJP is trying to poach 20-30 more TRS legislators.

KCR addressed a rally in the poll-bound Munugode constituency and brought forward the four MLAs who were allegedly being poached by a rival party BJP. The Telangana CM further said that “brokers” from Delhi had tried to poach his MLAs with the offer of Rs 100 crore each.

While addressing the crowd, Rao claimed that BJP has been trying to poach 20-30 legislators from the ruling TRS in an effort to crumble his party and “encroach Telangana” so that the party can form a government and “implement privatisation as per their will.”

Last week, TRS had alleged that a secret meeting was conducted in Hyderabad on a farmhouse where three people had offered their MLAs Rs 100 crores each to switch sides. These three accused have now been arrested by the police and sent to judicial custody.

Further, KCR’s party had also alleged yesterday that Rs 5.2 crores were transferred to the account of a Telangana BJP leader yesterday in an effort to “buy votes” ahead of the Munugode bypolls. BJP, however, has said that these allegations are being fabricated by the ruling party.

The Munugode polls have been scheduled for November 3, ahead of which high drama politics has erupted in Telangana. BJP has claimed that KCR has “scripted” the entire political disruption because it has “accepted defeat” in the Munugode polls.

