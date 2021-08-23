Telangana CM KCR makes BIG announcement about reopening of schools, other educational institutions

In a recent update, the government of Telangana has decided to reopen schools and Anganwadi centres from September 1.

The news was shared by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao through the microblogging website Twitter, the tweet said, "All schools, Anganwadi centres and other educational institutions to re-open from September 1: Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao."

The decision came after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state and the fact that children and colleges students have suffered enough in terms of education owing to the coronavirus pandemic last year and half of this year.

On Monday (August 23) Telangana recorded 354 new COVID-19 cases making it a total of 6,55,343 cases in the state. The fatality rate rose to 3,861 with three more deaths in the state. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has accounted for the most number of cases with 57 followed by Karimnagar 32 and Nalgonda 25 districts.

The state saw 427 new recoveries on Monday. According to the bulletin 74,634 samples were tested on Monday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 2,40,16,637. The samples tested per million population was 6,45,261.

The state government has started a special vaccination drive on Monday in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Cantonment Board areas in the city. The main objective was to make the city of Hyderabad 100 per cent vaccinated, said State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.