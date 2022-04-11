Telangana CM KCR gives centre 24-hour deadline over paddy procurement policy

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday issued a warning to the Centre over its paddy procurement policy and said that they would "go after the government" if crops are not "procured uniformly" within the next 24 hours.

The TRS MPs, MLCs, MLAs and other elected representatives are taking part in the "dharna" while raising claims that the "Centre’s policy is discriminatory towards Telangana farmers".

Addressing the protest, Rao said, "I request Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Piyush Goyal to procure crops uniformly across the country including Telangana. Please buy our food grains. We will wait for the next 24 hours after that we will make a decision and will go after you."

"I will come back and will discuss the presidential elections and other issues. We will make a decision in the next 2-3 days and then will decide," he added. The Chief Minister also warned the Prime Minister against "messing up with the farmers".

"We have come 2,000 km away from Telangana amid this heat. I warn PM Modi that you can`t mess with farmers. Indian history is a testament that wherever farmers cried, the government loses power. Nobody is permanent...When in power, don`t treat farmers unfairly," he said.

KCR also hit out at Piyush Goyal and claimed that the latter reacted "harshly" when the state Agriculture Minister had met the Union Minister.

"When our agriculture minister came to Delhi, Piyush Goyal reacted harshly. Goyal asked him to eat broken rice. Piyush Goyal is Piyush Golmaal, I don`t know what he understands," he said. Notably, KCR was joined by farmer leader Rakesh Tikait in the protest against the Centre. KCR welcomed his presence and assured him of his state`s support.

READ | Ghaziabad school closed for 3 days after two students test positive for Covid-19

"Rajesh Tikait, I want to assure you that the whole of Telangana is with you. Everyone saw the way you protested in Delhi. You also made the Prime Minister apologise," he said. Slamming the BJP for the procurement policy, the Chief Minister said that if the government does not frame a new agriculture policy, the public will remove the government.

"Telangana demands its right. I would urge PM to frame a new agriculture policy and we will contribute. If not then the public will remove you and frame a new agriculture policy," he added.