Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Telangana CM KCR claims cloudburst is ‘foreign conspiracy’, phenomena planned by other countries

Telangana CM KCR has said that the phenomena of cloudbursts are a “conspiracy planned by foreign countries” in areas such as Ladakh and Kashmir.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 06:39 AM IST

Telangana CM KCR claims cloudburst is ‘foreign conspiracy’, phenomena planned by other countries
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

In the midst of the heavy rains and floods in different parts of the country in the past few weeks due to cloudbursts, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, has made a big statement regarding the weather mishaps.

According to a recent statement made by Telangana CM KCR, cloudbursts are being caused across the country as a part of a “foreign conspiracy” and other countries are causing cloudbursts in parts of India such as Ladakh and Kashmir deliberately.

While taking a tour of several flood-hit areas, KCR spoke to reporters and said, “There is this new phenomenon called cloudburst. People say there is some conspiracy, we don't know how far that is true, that people from other countries are deliberately doing cloudburst in our country at certain locations.”

Further, the Telangana chief minister said, “Foreign countries did cloudburst in Ladakh and Kashmir, and later on targeted Uttarakhand. Now, we are getting reports that they are targeting the Godavari region for cloudburst.”

K Chandrasekhar Rao further said that he had received “gloomy, gloomy” information that countries are now focusing on the Godavari region for more cloudburst. He said, “Whatever it is due to changes in climate these kinds of calamities occur. So, we need to safeguard our people.”

After reviewing the flood situation with officials and party leaders, KCR further said that the danger is not over yet, and the weather situation may continue for the rest of the month. According to weather agencies, the heavy rainfall in many states is set to continue till July 29.

A cloudburst is a weather phenomenon when a very heavy amount of rainfall occurs during a short duration of time in a restricted area, most of the time causing heavy floods and landslides in a specific region. A cloudburst often leads to an exceeding 100mm (or 10 cm) per hour over a geographical region of approximately 20 to 30 square km.

Recently, massive floods occurred in Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states due to excessive rainfall and flooding. 

READ | Presidential elections 2022: All you need to know about today's vote

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs ENG: After Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal attempts Joe Root's magic trick
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.