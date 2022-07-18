Telangana CM KCR claims cloudburst is ‘foreign conspiracy’, phenomena planned by other countries

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo)

In the midst of the heavy rains and floods in different parts of the country in the past few weeks due to cloudbursts, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, has made a big statement regarding the weather mishaps.

According to a recent statement made by Telangana CM KCR, cloudbursts are being caused across the country as a part of a “foreign conspiracy” and other countries are causing cloudbursts in parts of India such as Ladakh and Kashmir deliberately.

While taking a tour of several flood-hit areas, KCR spoke to reporters and said, “There is this new phenomenon called cloudburst. People say there is some conspiracy, we don't know how far that is true, that people from other countries are deliberately doing cloudburst in our country at certain locations.”

Further, the Telangana chief minister said, “Foreign countries did cloudburst in Ladakh and Kashmir, and later on targeted Uttarakhand. Now, we are getting reports that they are targeting the Godavari region for cloudburst.”

K Chandrasekhar Rao further said that he had received “gloomy, gloomy” information that countries are now focusing on the Godavari region for more cloudburst. He said, “Whatever it is due to changes in climate these kinds of calamities occur. So, we need to safeguard our people.”

After reviewing the flood situation with officials and party leaders, KCR further said that the danger is not over yet, and the weather situation may continue for the rest of the month. According to weather agencies, the heavy rainfall in many states is set to continue till July 29.

A cloudburst is a weather phenomenon when a very heavy amount of rainfall occurs during a short duration of time in a restricted area, most of the time causing heavy floods and landslides in a specific region. A cloudburst often leads to an exceeding 100mm (or 10 cm) per hour over a geographical region of approximately 20 to 30 square km.

Recently, massive floods occurred in Gujarat, Assam, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states due to excessive rainfall and flooding.

READ | Presidential elections 2022: All you need to know about today's vote