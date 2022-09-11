Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao to soon launch national party

KCR | File Photo

Ending speculations rife for months, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said he would soon launch a national party. A release from the office of the CM said that the final formation of the national party will be done following more discussions with a cross-section of society.

"There has been a consensus on the alternative national agenda after prolonged discussions with intellectuals, economists and experts from various fields like we did before the start of Telangana movement," said the official release.

"Very soon, the formation of a national party and formulation of its policies will take place," it added.

The official announcement from KCR follows discussions with former Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy on the contours of the proposed national outfit.