Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurates Kaleswaram irrigation project

Medigadda Barrage is the starting point of the irrigation project which envisages construction of three barrages between Yellampally and Medigadda


File photo:

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao (Photo: PTI)

Written By

ANI

Updated: Jun 21, 2019, 03:06 PM IST

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday inaugurated the Kaleshwaram Project at Medigadda Barrage in Kaleshwaram.

Medigadda Barrage is the starting point of the irrigation project which envisages construction of three barrages between Yellampally and Medigadda.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was also present during the inaugural function.

The Telangana Chief Minister along with his wife also participated in the yagam being performed at Medigadda barrage. 

