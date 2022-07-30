Telangana civic chief suspended for sending notices to staff for skipping KTR's b'day event

File Photo

The Bellampally Municipal Commissioner of Telangana's Mancherial district was suspended for issuing a show-cause notice to some of his personnel for failing to attend Minister KT Rama Rao's birthday festivities on July 24.

The Municipal Corporation hosted Minister KTR's birthday celebration at Bellampalli Government Hospital. Meanwhile, three employees were unable to attend his birthday party due to unforeseen circumstances. The municipal commissioner issued verifiable absence notices to three employees within 24 hours. At the same time, he warned that if he does not provide a clear justification, he will face disciplinary action.

"Last we knew, Telangana still had a government that was elected to serve the people, or has it changed into a monarchy, domain of the KCR family?" asked BJP spokesperson Amit Malviya on Twitter. Other opposition parties have also condemned the issuance of the showcause notice to municipal council members.

As the controversy escalated, KTR said in a tweet on Friday that he would not support such actions and asked senior officials to dismiss Bellampally Municipal Commissioner for sending letters to employees. "I am the last person to advocate sycophancy in politics or administration," he said.