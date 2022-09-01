Telangana Chief Minister KCR asks all state governments to 'withdraw their consent to CBI'

File Photo

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, on Wednesday, said that all states should decide to withdraw the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). During a press conference in Patna, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, KCR alleged that all central agencies were being "misused" by the BJP to target its political opponents.

He was quoted as saying, "All central investigative agencies, including the CBI, are being misused by the Centre to target the BJP's political rivals in the country. This should stop now and all state government should withdraw their consent to the CBI. After all, policing is a state subject."

KCR's comments came in line with the demands of the leaders of the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar to withdraw the general consent to the CBI.

For the unversed, according to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, the CBI needs approval from the respective state governments for conducting investigations in their jurisdictions.

If the general consent is withdrawn, the agency has to seek permission from the state government for registering a case. Nine states, including West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab, and Meghalaya, have already withdrawn general consent for the CBI to probe cases in their jurisdiction.