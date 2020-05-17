Telangana cabinet to meet on Monday on new lockdown guidelines

The cabinet is likely to hold discussions on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on lockdown.

The Telangana State Cabinet will meet on Monday evening at Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The cabinet is likely to hold discussions on the fresh guidelines issued by the Centre on lockdown and the further strategy to be implemented by the state government.

There may also be discussions on the guidelines to be issued for the proposed regulatory agriculture policy of the state government.

On Sunday evening, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till May 31 as cases of coronavirus continue to rise.

A significant amount of relaxations have been given this time to the people including bus services, both inter and intra-state if the concerned state governments allow it.

On the other hand, air travel will remain prohibited. Educational institutions, hotels and restaurants, shopping malls and multiplexes, and similar places that can have gatherings of people will remain shut.