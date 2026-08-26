Telangana Bus Accident: 6 killed, 20 injured as private bus with 43 passengers on board rams into truck in Suryapet

According to police, the accident happened around 5:20 am near Durgapuram stage when the Hyderabad to Vijayawada bus collided with the truck. The bus was carrying 43 passengers at the time of the accident.

Atleast six people were killed and around 20 others suffered serious injuries after a private travel bus rammed into a moving truck in Suryapet district of Telangana early Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the accident happened around 5:20 am near Durgapuram stage when the Hyderabad to Vijayawada bus collided with the truck. The bus was carrying 43 passengers at the time of the accident.

injured rushed to the nearby hospital

All the injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals, while the bodies of the victims have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Authorities said they have launched an investigation to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident.

What did the police say?

Suryapet SP Narasimha also reached the spot to oversee the rescue operations. "The accident took place at around 5 AM. Six people have died. Another 10 to 12 people were injured. The condition of two of them is critical," informed SP Narasimha.

"Police and highway patrol teams reached within ten minutes of receiving the information about the incident. It seems the accident was a result of overspeeding by the bus. Further investigation is underway," the official added.