Telangana: Burnt body of woman veterinary doctor found, two suspects detained

At least two people have been detained as suspects by the Telangana police after a woman veterinary doctor's burnt body was found in Ranga Reddy district. A case under the relevant sections has been registered by the state police.

The body was recovered from Shadnagar area in Ranga Reddy district on Thursday, following which a preliminary probe has been initiated.

Speaking on the matter, the Telangana Police has said that they received a complaint in Shamshabad Rural Police station from victim's sister. The victim used to work as a veterinary doctor at Kollur.

"She had gone to a hospital for some treatment but when she was on her way to return, her scooter's tyre got punctured. A day later, her body was found in a burnt state," said Shadnagar ACP V Surender.

According to the victim's sister, she (her sister) had a conversation with her a day before when she told that she was scared... but later her phone went switched off. "We tried to find her but unable to trace... then we registered a complaint with the police."

Further investigation in the case is underway.