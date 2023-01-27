Search icon
Telangana budget may allocate Rs 30,000 crore to 2BHK housing scheme

The state government is looking to make this scheme one of the main campaign themes during the assembly elections.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 11:05 AM IST

Telangana budget may allocate Rs 30,000 crore to 2BHK housing scheme
File Photo/Representative Image

The BRS government will likely focus on providing funds for the 2BHK housing scheme with a 3 lakh grant for each poor family owning a piece of land. This is in addition to regular allocations for several flagship schemes. 

Government sources said that the state government is considering issuing 30,000 crores on this scheme. During the Samagra Kutumba Survey, it was found that 27 lakh poor households in the state do not own a home. 

The survey was conducted during the initial days of the state formation and found out that out of the 91 lakh households, 45 lakh households live in single-bedroom houses, while another 24 lakh households live in rented homes, and three lakh households live in slums and government land parcels.

The state government is looking to make this scheme one of the main campaign themes during the assembly elections. BRS leaders also plan to stress how the past governments have assigned land for building houses for the poor and how their government has performed. 

Sources have said that the application receiving date for the 3 lakh grant will be announced during the budget speech. 

In the past, BJP has been accusing the BRS government of not working on the double bedroom scheme even after the Centre conveyed its willingness to grant funds for it. 

 

