Telangana: Body of missing 12-year-old girl recovered from open drain in Hyderabad's Malkajgiri

A 12-year-old girl, who went missing on Thursday night, was found in an open drain in the Malkajgiri area of Hyderabad in Telangana on Friday.

The minor had gone missing on Thursday night after she left her house for cycling. Her family members had filed a complaint and searches were being carried out by the police officials.

"Last night, we received a complaint from a woman, Sukanya, stating that her daughter went missing after she went out cycling. The minor went out for cycling and didn't return. Immediately, a team from the Neredmet Police Station registered a missing case and started search operation," said Rakshita Murthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police from Malkajgiri division.

"We suspected that the victim might have fallen in an open drain near her residence. GHMC teams and NDRF team were called for search operations in the drainage line. We have recovered victim's cycle from the drain," she added.

Sukanya, the mother of the victim girl had said, "Something has happened and my daughter went missing. I don't think that my daughter has fallen into an open drain."

Earlier, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanmanth Rao said that the state police are investigating the matter and searches are being conducted for her.

"We suspect that the girl has been kidnapped. Police are investigating from all angles and verifying nearby CCTV footage," he had said.