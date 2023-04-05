Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar detained by police ahead of PM Modi's visit

Photo: ANI

Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the head of the BJP's Telangana branch, was arrested from his residence in Karimnagar just after midnight on Wednesday, just days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit the state. The MP's home was raided by authorities, and he was taken into jail.

Tensions rose when sympathisers and party members of Bandi Sanjay attempted to halt the police. According to ANI, footage emerged of police dragging the state BJP leader and forcing him to sit in a police vehicle.

The police in the Nalgonda district took him to the Bommala Ramaram station. We are waiting for further information on the police response.

According to Premender Reddy, state BJP general secretary, "BJP state president Bandi Sanjay was detained by police past midnight. He has been held from his residence in Karimnagar illegally."

"They should have initiated any legal process in the morning, where would Bandi Sanjay go? This is nothing but to disturb PM Modi's program in Telangana," claimed Reddy.

"What was the need for this action against a Member of Parliament at midnight? What are the crime and case? They are not telling us anything. He is being taken to Bhongir. Why is he being taken there?" Reddy further inquired, according to ANI.

"The reason behind this action is that we are raising our voice against the KCR government over the question paper leak case. This is all against the 'Democracy'," said the man.

BJP leaders in Telangana announced a state-wide protest following Bandi Sanjay's detention.

"We are planning to do a state-wide protest against the police action against the BJP State President," Reddy added.

The Vande Bharat Express train service between Secunderabad and Tirupati will be inaugurated and other infrastructure projects will be unveiled during PM Modi's April 8 visit to Telangana.

(With ANI inputs)