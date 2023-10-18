Telangana Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra to kickstart Congress poll campaign in state today

On the first day, they will address a women's convention in Mulugu and Bhupalpally area.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are set to kickstart the party poll campaign on Wednesday in Telangana for the November 30 Assembly polls. According to TPCC President Revanth Reddy. the duo, along with other senior leaders, will visit Ramappa temple at 4 PM today and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

On the first day, they will address a women's convention in Mulugu and Bhupalpally area. On the second day, Rahul Gandhi will undertake a bus yatra in Karimnagar district, and the following day in Nizamabad district, a communication from Telangana Congress quoting Revanth Reddy said.

While Priyanka is set to return to Delhi after the women's convention, Rahul Gandhi would continue to attend events in the state, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre had earlier said. He will be meeting with the workers of the state-run mining firm Singareni Collieries and attend public meetings at Peddapalli and Karimnagar on October 19, Thakre said. On October 20, Rahul Gandhi will take part in a meeting with farmers at Jagtial and attend programmes at other places, including Armoor and Nizamabad, he further said.

