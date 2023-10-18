Telangana Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra to kickstart Congress poll campaign in state today

Headlines

Delhi-NCR weather update: Minimum temperatures dip, check IMD update for the week

Same-sex marriage verdict: What’s in favour of and against LGBTQIA+ community? Explained

Delhi: 7 children injured after school van collides with another vehicle in Sadar Bazar Road area

Government scheme: Invest Rs 7 per day and get Rs 5000 monthly pension, here's how

Prithviraj Sukumaran talks about his film Salaar clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki: 'I can promise you...'

Delhi: 7 children injured after school van collides with another vehicle in Sadar Bazar Road area

5 must-watch films of Nandamuri Balakrishna

Vegetarian superfoods to end iron deficiency

Highest-paid contestants of Bigg Boss 17

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Netanyahu warns Hezbollah and Iran amid the escalating war, 'you will be harmed'

Israel thanks India for standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the country In Fight Against Hamas

Israel Hamas War: Horrifying! ice cream trucks being used to store dead bodies as Israel bombs Gaza

Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande tells Vicky Jain 'hum saath kahi nahi hai', Aishwarya Sharma cries before Neil Bhatt

Bigg Boss 17: These three contestants nominated for season's first eviction, netizens predict who might take an exit

Alia Bhatt shares photos with Allu Arjun, Kriti Sanon from National Awards ceremony, calls it 'memory for life'

India

India

Telangana Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra to kickstart Congress poll campaign in state today

On the first day, they will address a women's convention in Mulugu and Bhupalpally area.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra are set to kickstart the party poll campaign on Wednesday in Telangana for the November 30 Assembly polls. According to TPCC President Revanth Reddy. the duo, along with other senior leaders, will visit Ramappa temple at 4 PM today and offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

On the first day, they will address a women's convention in Mulugu and Bhupalpally area. On the second day, Rahul Gandhi will undertake a bus yatra in Karimnagar district, and the following day in Nizamabad district, a communication from Telangana Congress quoting Revanth Reddy said.

While Priyanka is set to return to Delhi after the women's convention, Rahul Gandhi would continue to attend events in the state, AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Manikrao Thakre had earlier said. He will be meeting with the workers of the state-run mining firm Singareni Collieries and attend public meetings at Peddapalli and Karimnagar on October 19, Thakre said. On October 20, Rahul Gandhi will take part in a meeting with farmers at Jagtial and attend programmes at other places, including Armoor and Nizamabad, he further said.

READ | 'Diwali gift' for Ujjwala beneficiaries, to get one LPG cylinder free: UP CM Adityanath

