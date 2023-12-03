Telangana Jubilee Hills Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: India ex-captain Mohd Azharuddin set for big clash against…

Telangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Former India cricket team captain and Congress candidate Mohd Azharuddin is up against BRS' incumbent MLA Maganti Gopinath and BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy from the Jubilee Hills Assembly seat.

Former India cricket captain and star ex-cricketer Mohd Azharuddin is up against BRS' Maganti Gopinath, who won the seat in the 2018 Telangana Assembly Election. BJP has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy from the seat in the Greater Hyderabad region which is set to witness a three-way contest which will be keenly observed. Azharuddin, who represents the Congress, joined the national party in 2009. He was elected as an MP from Moradabad. Azhar became the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president in 2018.