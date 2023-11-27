Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: Key constituencies to watch out for

As the high-voltage campaigns are ongoing in Telangana for the elections scheduled for November 30, here are some key constituencies where intense and interesting electoral battles are expected.

The move of Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader, K Chandrasekhar Rao to contest from two constituencies has been a surprise element in the electoral contest. Despite being a significant leader in Telangana politics since the state's origin in 2014, he has chosen to contest simultaneously from the Kamareddy constituency and Gajwel seat in Siddipet. Thus, the spotlight is now on the ruling BRS to see if they will retain power in the state. The other parties in the contest are the Indian National Congress (INC), All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Here are the key constituencies to watch out for in the upcoming polls.

Gajwel:

Situated around 55 km away from Hyderabad, Gajwal constituency is one of the most significant seats in the upcoming Telangana elections. It holds a special position in state politics, as it has been the stronghold of KCR. In the last two elections, KCR won from Gajwel, defeating his rival, Vanteru Pratap Reddy of the Congress, by substantial votes. Gajwel has also been a symbol of development under KCR's leadership, with various welfare measures and infrastructural schemes being implemented here. However, it has its share of challenges, as the Mallannasagar project's relocation of locals led to protests due to inadequate compensation.

Kamareddy

The second constituency that KCR will be contesting from is Kamareddy, where he aims to achieve another victory. Kamareddy is presently represented by Gampa Govardhan of the BRS, a five-time legislator since 1994. KCR's decision to contest here comes after receiving requests from leaders across the state.

This constituency situated in northern Telangana, offers a unique series of challenges and opportunities. While KCR's candidacy adds an interesting element to the contest, it's also famous for its incumbent leader, Gampa Govardhan, who invited KCR to contest in this constituency. K T Rama Rao, KCR's son and BRS Working President, has expressed his resolve to develop Kamareddy into a developed constituency.

3. Sircilla

Another constituency that promises an intense and interesting contest is Sircilla, represented by K T Rama Rao, KCR’s son. Rama Rao's tenure in Sircilla has been a combination of challenges and opportunities. Sircilla is famous for its significant population of weavers, which adds new dynamics to the contest here. Rama Rao has won in Sircilla numerous times, but it has also witnessed a share of controversies on fund allocation for development and welfare schemes. His frequent visits to the area have elevated his electoral prospects. While, the Congress and BJP are yet to officially announce their candidates here, making this seat a hotspot in the upcoming elections.

4. Siddipet

BRS leader and Minister of Medical - Health and Finance, Harish Rao is contesting again from Siddipet, which he has been representing since 2004. The polling for the 119-seat Legislative Assembly will begin on November 30. The poll results will be announced on December 3.






