Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost; full list here

Congress party is achieving a historic victory by dismantling the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government of K Chandrashekar Rao and paving the way for their victory in the Telangana assembly elections. Here's the full list of winner and their constituencies.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 07:18 PM IST

As per the Election Commission, the vote counting for the Telangana Assembly election commenced at 8:00 am today. The five states that comprised Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram had the longest election season this year.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the direct contest between Congress and the BJP will determine which party has a better chance of taking over at the centre. Congress party is achieving a historic victory by dismantling the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government of K Chandrashekar Rao and paving the way for their victory in the Telangana assembly elections.

Here’s the list of winners from Indian National Congress

Chennur (2) - Gaddam Vivekanand
Bellampalli (3) - Gaddam Vinod 
Mancherial (4) - Kokkirala Premsagar Rao
Bodhan(12) - P. Sudarshan Reddy 
Jukkal (13) - Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota
Yellareddy(15) - Madan Mohan Rao K 
Nizamabad (Rural) (18) - Bhoopathi Reddy Rekulapally
Ramagundam (23) - Makkan Singh Raj Thakur
Manthani(24) - Duddilla Sridhar Babu
Peddapalle (25) - Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao
Choppadandi (27) - Medipally Sathyam 
Vemulawada (28) ¬- Aadi Srinivas 
Manakondur(30) - Dr. Kavvampally Satyanarayana 
Husnabad(32) - Ponnam Prabhakkar 
Medak (34) - Mynampally Rohith 
Narayankhed(35) - Patolla Sanjeeva Reddy 
Andole (36) - C. Damodar Rajanarsimha 
Kodangal(72) - Anumula Revanth Reddy
Narayanpet(73) - Chittem Parnika Reddy 
Mahbubnagar (74) - Yennam Srinivas Reddy
Jadcherla  (75)- Anirudh Reddy Janampalli
Devarkadra(76) - Gavinolla Madhusudan Reddy (GMR)
Makthal (77) - Vakiti Srihari
Wanaparthy(78) - Megha Reddy Tudi
Achampet(82) - Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna 
Kalwakurthy(83) - Narayana Reddy Kasireddy
Shadnagar(84) - K Shankaraiah

 

