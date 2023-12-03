Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost; full list here

India
Congress party is achieving a historic victory by dismantling the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government of K Chandrashekar Rao and paving the way for their victory in the Telangana assembly elections. Here's the full list of winner and their constituencies.
As per the Election Commission, the vote counting for the Telangana Assembly election commenced at 8:00 am today. The five states that comprised Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram had the longest election season this year.
Here’s the list of winners from Indian National Congress
Chennur (2) - Gaddam Vivekanand
Bellampalli (3) - Gaddam Vinod
Mancherial (4) - Kokkirala Premsagar Rao
Bodhan(12) - P. Sudarshan Reddy
Jukkal (13) - Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota
Yellareddy(15) - Madan Mohan Rao K
Nizamabad (Rural) (18) - Bhoopathi Reddy Rekulapally
Ramagundam (23) - Makkan Singh Raj Thakur
Manthani(24) - Duddilla Sridhar Babu
Peddapalle (25) - Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao
Choppadandi (27) - Medipally Sathyam
Vemulawada (28) ¬- Aadi Srinivas
Manakondur(30) - Dr. Kavvampally Satyanarayana
Husnabad(32) - Ponnam Prabhakkar
Medak (34) - Mynampally Rohith
Narayankhed(35) - Patolla Sanjeeva Reddy
Andole (36) - C. Damodar Rajanarsimha
Kodangal(72) - Anumula Revanth Reddy
Narayanpet(73) - Chittem Parnika Reddy
Mahbubnagar (74) - Yennam Srinivas Reddy
Jadcherla (75)- Anirudh Reddy Janampalli
Devarkadra(76) - Gavinolla Madhusudan Reddy (GMR)
Makthal (77) - Vakiti Srihari
Wanaparthy(78) - Megha Reddy Tudi
Achampet(82) - Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna
Kalwakurthy(83) - Narayana Reddy Kasireddy
Shadnagar(84) - K Shankaraiah