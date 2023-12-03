Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Who won, who lost; full list here

Congress party is achieving a historic victory by dismantling the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government of K Chandrashekar Rao and paving the way for their victory in the Telangana assembly elections. Here's the full list of winner and their constituencies.

As per the Election Commission, the vote counting for the Telangana Assembly election commenced at 8:00 am today. The five states that comprised Telangana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram had the longest election season this year.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the direct contest between Congress and the BJP will determine which party has a better chance of taking over at the centre. Congress party is achieving a historic victory by dismantling the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) government of K Chandrashekar Rao and paving the way for their victory in the Telangana assembly elections.

Here’s the list of winners from Indian National Congress

Chennur (2) - Gaddam Vivekanand

Bellampalli (3) - Gaddam Vinod

Mancherial (4) - Kokkirala Premsagar Rao

Bodhan(12) - P. Sudarshan Reddy

Jukkal (13) - Laxmi Kantha Rao Thota

Yellareddy(15) - Madan Mohan Rao K

Nizamabad (Rural) (18) - Bhoopathi Reddy Rekulapally

Ramagundam (23) - Makkan Singh Raj Thakur

Manthani(24) - Duddilla Sridhar Babu

Peddapalle (25) - Chinthakunta Vijaya Ramana Rao

Choppadandi (27) - Medipally Sathyam

Vemulawada (28) ¬- Aadi Srinivas

Manakondur(30) - Dr. Kavvampally Satyanarayana

Husnabad(32) - Ponnam Prabhakkar

Medak (34) - Mynampally Rohith

Narayankhed(35) - Patolla Sanjeeva Reddy

Andole (36) - C. Damodar Rajanarsimha

Kodangal(72) - Anumula Revanth Reddy

Narayanpet(73) - Chittem Parnika Reddy

Mahbubnagar (74) - Yennam Srinivas Reddy

Jadcherla (75)- Anirudh Reddy Janampalli

Devarkadra(76) - Gavinolla Madhusudan Reddy (GMR)

Makthal (77) - Vakiti Srihari

Wanaparthy(78) - Megha Reddy Tudi

Achampet(82) - Chikkudu Vamshi Krishna

Kalwakurthy(83) - Narayana Reddy Kasireddy

Shadnagar(84) - K Shankaraiah