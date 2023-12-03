Telangana Assembly Election Gajwel Results 2023 LIVE: KCR leads, BJP’s Rajender trails

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader, K Chandrashekar Rao is contesting from two seats in the 2023 Assembly Elections, Gajwel and Kamareddy. In 2018, KCR won the Gajwel constituency by over 58000. While BJP has nominated former minister Etela Rajender, Congress has Thumkunta Narsa Reddy against the CM.

The Assembly Elections in Telangana which were held on 30 November are ready to see the crucial results today as counting of votes have started from 8 am.

Live updates: KCR leads, BJP's Rajinder trailing in Gajwel

As per data from the Election Commission of India, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading by 827 votes after 1st round of voting.