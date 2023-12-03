Headlines

Naveen-ul-Haq clarifies story behind viral 'sweet mangoes' post during IPL 2023

Viral video: Girl dances while lying down on railway platform, internet is not impressed

The Boys season 4 teaser: It's Homelander vs Butcher, makers take fans back to chaotic world

IPL 2024 mini auction to be held in Dubai on December 19: Here's what you need to know

Telangana Assembly Election Gajwel Results 2023 LIVE: KCR leads, BJP’s Rajender trails

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naveen-ul-Haq clarifies story behind viral 'sweet mangoes' post during IPL 2023

Viral video: Girl dances while lying down on railway platform, internet is not impressed

Telangana Assembly Election Gajwel Results 2023 LIVE: KCR leads, BJP’s Rajender trails

7 most polluted countries across globe

Indian actors whose films have opened above Rs 100 crore

8 benefits of vegetarian diet

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Assembly Election 2023: Counting of votes begins in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur

Public review: 'Sam Bahadur' vs 'Animal': who will win the box office battle?

The Boys season 4 teaser: It's Homelander vs Butcher, makers take fans back to chaotic world

Aamir Khan's old video criticising excessive violence and sex in films goes viral after Animal's release

CID-fame Dinesh Phadnis battles for his life after suffering heart attack, is on ventilator: Report

HomeIndia

India

Telangana Assembly Election Gajwel Results 2023 LIVE: KCR leads, BJP’s Rajender trails

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader, K Chandrashekar Rao is contesting from two seats in the 2023 Assembly Elections, Gajwel and Kamareddy. In 2018, KCR won the Gajwel constituency by over 58000. While BJP has nominated former minister Etela Rajender, Congress has Thumkunta Narsa Reddy against the CM.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader, K Chandrashekar Rao is contesting from two seats in the 2023 Assembly Elections, Gajwel and Kamareddy. In 2018, KCR won the Gajwel constituency by over 58000. While BJP has nominated former minister Etela Rajender, Congress has Thumkunta Narsa Reddy against the CM.

The Assembly Elections in Telangana which were held on 30 November are ready to see the crucial results today as counting of votes have started from 8 am. 

Live updates: KCR leads, BJP's Rajinder trailing in Gajwel

As per data from the Election Commission of India, Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is leading by 827 votes after 1st round of voting. 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Pro Kabaddi League 2023: When and where to watch Gujarat Giants vs Telugu Titans LIVE in India

Karan Johar reveals Vicky Jain's strategy for Bigg Boss 17 with Ankita Lokhande, netizens react: 'He exposed him'

Meet IAS Saloni Sidana, doctor who cracked UPSC in first attempt in one year, bagged AIR...

This bollywood superstar's iconic bungalow to be turned into Rs 500 crore luxury housing project; check details here

Madhya Pradesh Election 2023 results: When, where to watch LIVE, how to check results on December 3

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kangana Ranaut seeks blessings at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya ahead of Tejas' release

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE