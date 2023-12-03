Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: BRS, Congress close in Sircilla, Cabinet Minister KTR leads by 204 votes

Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Live Updates: The BRS MLA and party working president is in a close contest with Congress candidate KK Mahender Reddy who trails to KTR by 3206 to 3002 votes.

With counting underway for all 119 Assembly seats in Telangana, state cabinet minister KT Rama Rao is leading by just 204 votes in Sircilla. Son and heir apparent of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, KTR has won the Sircilla assembly seat in the last two elections and is looking to make it a hattrick. The BRS MLA and party working president is in a close contest with Congress candidate KK Mahender Reddy who trails to KTR by 3206 to 3002 votes. Bahujan Samaj Party's Pittala Bhoomesh is in third position with 711 votes while BJP's Rani Rudrama Reddy is in 4th with just 449 votes.