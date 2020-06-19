Telangana announces Rs 5 crore, state govt job to Col Santosh Babu's wife

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday announced that the state government would extend all help to the family of Colonel Santosh Babu who was martyred in the clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley on Monday. The state government will give Rs 5 crore cash to the family, besides a residential plot and Group 1 Job to his wife, Rao announced. The chief minister said he would personally go to Santosh Kumar’s house and hand over the help. For other 19 martyred army men who were killed in the same incident, KCR said the state government would give Rs 10 lakh each through the Defence Ministry.

“The entire country should stand by the military personnel guarding our country’s borders. We have to support those Martyred in their line of duty and help personnel’s family members. With such acts, one should instil self-confidence among the army personnel and security to the family members. We have to send a message that the entire country is with them," KCR said while interacting in the all-party video conference called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Central government extends help to those martyred. But the states should also to extend their help. It is only then that the army personnel and their family members would have confidence that the country is standing by them. Exhibit the symbol of unity. Though there are problems with the coronavirus, one should cut expenditure somewhere and work for the welfare of the defence forces,” the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leader said.

KCR said that there should not be any hastiness following the clashes between the armies of India and China at the Border. He advised the central government to pursue long-term and short-term strategies to counter China.

He also made it clear that on this issue, the state government would stand by the central government.

KCR said that what we require now is 'ranneethi' (war strategy) and not rajneethi (politics). He opined that China became jealous that there is a stable and strong government in the country and the country is becoming a very strong economic force to reckon with and hence the provocation from its side.

PM Modi held a meeting with the representatives of 20 major parties through a videoconference on Friday. All the participants paid tribute to the martyrs of Galwan Valley incident on the occasion. KCR attended the meeting as the president of the TRS and expressed his views.