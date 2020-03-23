Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, J&K, other states go into lockdown amid COVID-19 pandemic

After Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, a lockdown has been imposed in Telangana, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, and J&K on Sunday in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a lockdown in the state till March 31 in the state under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 as a precautionary measure against the outbreak.

"Telangana govt will ensure the availability of all essential services during the lockdown period. The govt will provide 12 kg rice free of cost and Rs 1500 to over 87 lakh people holding white ration cards in the state." Rao said.

The government would immediately release Rs 2,417 crore for the initiatives, Rao said.

"Essential services will be exempted. Grocery shops will remain open. One person per family can go out to buy some essential things like food, medicines. Only 20 percent of govt staff in non-essential areas will work on a rotation basis. Essential services employees must be on duty compulsorily," Rao informed.

After chairing a high-level meeting, K Chandrasekhar Rao said all inter-state borders of the state will be closed for vehicles barring those carrying essential goods such as medicines.

Meanwhile, Bihar has also called for a lockdown.

All districts, subdivisions and block headquarters of Bihar will be under lockdown. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

All essential services will remain open.

There will also be a complete lockdown in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary wrote to all Deputy Commissioners to issue orders under Section 144 of CrPC and to shut all establishments except those providing essential commodities/services, in their districts from 8 pm of March 22 till 6 pm of March 31.

Lockdown has also been imposed in Andhra Pradesh till March 31, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced.

On the other hand, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday evening announced a lockdown in urban areas of the state till March 31.

"To prevent the spread of virus in Chhattisgarh, we have decided to impose curfew till March 31 in all urban areas. During this period, all offices, institutions, transport services etc will be closed. However, essential services such as medical shops, grocery shops, vegetable outlets, milk shops and petrol pumps will function," he said in a video message.

"Besides, services like electricity supply, water supply, domestic gas supply, municipal sanitation, waste disposal, and commercial transport will continue to function," he added.

Jharkhand government also announced a lockdown till March 31.

Movement of all public transport is prohibited. All shops, commercial institutions, offices, factories, godowns, weekly markets will remain closed. Places of worship will also stay closed for devotees during this period.

Jharkhand govt announces a lockdown till 31st March. Movement of all public transport prohibited. Essential services, including ration shops, bank/ATM, postal services, hospitals, medical stores, petrol/diesel pumps, to remain exempt.

In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ordered a complete lockdown in the national capital from 6 AM tomorrow (Monday, March 23) till the midnight of March 31 (Tuesday, next week), with the aim of cutting down the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as the pandemic continues to spread like wildfire across India.

"No transport services will be allowed, despite few DTC buses. All borders of the national capital will be sealed and domestic and international flights will be suspended," Kejriwal said, adding that among the 27 cases in Delhi, six fall under the category of transmission while 21 had come from foreign countries.

The order from the Delhi government also issued directives regarding quarantine. "Any individual suspected or confirmed with COVID-19 shall take measures for preventions or treatment that is home quarantine, institution quarantine, isolation or any such person shall cooperate to render assistance or comply with the directions of the surveillance personnel," the order stated.

In Rajsthan too lockdown was imposed in view of the coronavirus. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday ordered a "complete lockdown" in the state till March 31 in a bid to stop the spread of coronavirus outbreak.

Only essential services will be exempted from the lockdown, Gehlot said.

"In order to contain the spread of #CoronaVirus, there will be complete lockdown in #Rajasthan from tomorrow, except for essential services, till 31st March. All offices – govt and private, malls, shops, factories will be closed & public transport services will be shut down too," he said in a tweet.

The lockdown will come into effect on Sunday when the country observes a day-long Janata Curfew from 7 am to 9 pm.

Also, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has now announced that the entire state will go on complete lockdown from 4 PM on Monday, until March 27.

In an order issued by the Health & Family Welfare Department under the West Bengal government, it was said that the measure was taken as it is "imperative to adopt social distancing and isolation measures across the identified urban and rural areas in the state of West Bengal".

The order was imposed under Section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, from which is framed the West Bengal Epidemic Disease, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020 for prevention and containment of coronavirus disease, 2019.

Total positive cases in India stands at 341.