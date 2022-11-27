Telangana: 8-year-old dies after choking on chocolate, here’s what to do when someone chokes

Representational Image

A sad accident occurred in the city of Warangal in the Indian state of Telangana when an eight-year-old kid choked to death on a piece of chocolate his father had brought back from a trip overseas.

The chocolate stuck in Sandeep Singh`s throat. After being transported to MGM Hospital, he ultimately passed away there.

According to investigators, Kanghan Singh, who owns a local electronics store, lost his wife and two young children in a tragic accident.

Around twenty years ago, Kanghan Singh and his wife and four children moved from Rajasthan to the city of Warangal.

Kangar Singh had bought chocolates for his children when he returned from a trip to Australia. The second class student placed a chocolate in his mouth, but it became lodged in his throat. To the horror of his classmates, he had passed out in class.

The teacher notified school administrators, who took him to the government-run MGH Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive Sandeep, but he eventually choked to death.

Here’s what to do if one chokes?

Choking occurs when a person's airway becomes abruptly obstructed, either completely or partially, preventing them from breathing or breathing adequately.

Back blows and abdominal thrusts - Adults

When choking becomes severe, a person loses all ability to communicate, including crying, coughing, and breathing. They will pass out if you don't intervene. For an effective back blow on an adult:

Place yourself behind them and to one side. With one hand, support their chest. Lean them forward so that the thing obstructing their airway exits via their mouth rather than going farther down.

With the heel of your hand, deliver up to 5 stinging hits between their shoulder blades. The heel is located between your palm and your wrist.

Check to see whether the obstruction has been removed.

If not, do 5 abdominal thrusts.

Abdominal thrusts - Adults

Do not give abdominal thrusts to babies under 1 year of age or pregnant women. In order to carry out an abdominal thrust, follow these steps:

Place yourself behind the individual who is choking.

Bend your arms over their waist and forward.

Make a fist and put it just over their belly button.

Place your second hand on top of your fist and pull inwards and upwards.

Repeat this exercise 5 times more.

If the person's airway remains closed after attempting back blows and abdominal thrusts, seek medical attention immediately.

Tips on helping a choking - Child

Try to remove the thing if you can see it. Don't poke your fingers blindly or repeatedly. You might make matters worse by shoving the item further in and making it more difficult to remove.

Back blows for babies under 1 year

Sit down and place your baby face down on your thigh or forearm, using your hand to support their back and head.

Give up to 5 sharp back strikes to the centre of the back between the shoulder blades with the heel of one hand.

Chest thrusts for children under 1 year

Lay your infant down the length of your thighs, face up.

Locate the breastbone and insert two fingers in the centre.

Give 5 sharp chest thrusts (pushes), squeezing the chest by about one-third.

If the child’s airway remains closed after attempting back blows and abdominal thrusts, seek medical attention immediately.

(With inputs from IANS)