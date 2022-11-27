Telangana: 8-year-old dies after choking on chocolate, here’s what to do when someone chokes

A sad accident occurred in the city of Warangal in the Indian state of Telangana when an eight-year-old kid choked to death on a piece of chocolate his father had brought back from a trip overseas.
The chocolate stuck in Sandeep Singh`s throat. After being transported to MGM Hospital, he ultimately passed away there.
According to investigators, Kanghan Singh, who owns a local electronics store, lost his wife and two young children in a tragic accident.
Around twenty years ago, Kanghan Singh and his wife and four children moved from Rajasthan to the city of Warangal.
Kangar Singh had bought chocolates for his children when he returned from a trip to Australia. The second class student placed a chocolate in his mouth, but it became lodged in his throat. To the horror of his classmates, he had passed out in class.
The teacher notified school administrators, who took him to the government-run MGH Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive Sandeep, but he eventually choked to death.
Choking occurs when a person's airway becomes abruptly obstructed, either completely or partially, preventing them from breathing or breathing adequately.
Back blows and abdominal thrusts - Adults
When choking becomes severe, a person loses all ability to communicate, including crying, coughing, and breathing. They will pass out if you don't intervene. For an effective back blow on an adult:
Abdominal thrusts - Adults
Do not give abdominal thrusts to babies under 1 year of age or pregnant women. In order to carry out an abdominal thrust, follow these steps:
If the person's airway remains closed after attempting back blows and abdominal thrusts, seek medical attention immediately.
Try to remove the thing if you can see it. Don't poke your fingers blindly or repeatedly. You might make matters worse by shoving the item further in and making it more difficult to remove.
Back blows for babies under 1 year
Chest thrusts for children under 1 year
If the child’s airway remains closed after attempting back blows and abdominal thrusts, seek medical attention immediately.
(With inputs from IANS)