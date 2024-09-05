Twitter
India

Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police, 2 commandos injured

Based on inputs that a Maoists team crossed over to Telangana from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, special police parties took up combing in the area when the incident happened, a senior police officer said.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 02:03 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Telangana: 6 Maoists killed in exchange of fire with police, 2 commandos injured
Representative Image
Six cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) including two women were killed after an exchange of fire between the ultras and police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana on Thursday, police said.

Two commandos of the Greyhounds, the elite anti-naxal force of Telangana Police, were also injured in the exchange of fire and were shifted to a hospital, they said.

The incident happened in a forest area under Karakagudem police station limits of the district, a senior police official told PTI.

Based on inputs that a Maoists team crossed over to Telangana from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, special police parties took up combing in the area when the incident happened, he said.

Bodies of the six Maoists including two women cadres were recovered from the spot and their identification was being done, police said.
The dead included a senior cadre of the Maoists, he said based on preliminary investigation.

Police seized six weapons including 2 AK47s, SLRs, and others from the spot.

Further investigation was on, police added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

