Telangana: 17-year-old girl gang-raped in Ranga Reddy district

A case has been registered against two youth for allegedly gang-raping a 17-year-old girl in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district on August 19.

"The victim stays in Jeedimetla in Hyderabad with her parents. She was visiting her grandmother who stays in Dannaram village of Maheshwaram Mandal, Ranga Reddy district on August 19 around 8.30 pm," D Venkanna, Circle Inspector, Maheshwaram Police Station, told ANI over the phone.

"The victim was waiting for the bus at Maheshwaram bus stop when two unknown youth came on a bike and tried to speak to her. They lured her by offering her a lift till her grandmother's residence in Dannaram village. Believing the duo, the victim went with them on the bike. After passing

Maheshwaram, both of accused stopped the vehicle, gang-raped the victim, left her and ran away from the spot," Venkanna said.

A case has been registered under Section 376-D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 4 and 5 of POCSO Act.

"Teams have been deployed to nab the accused youth involved in the case," Venkanna added.