In a tragic incident that occurred at a school in Telangana's Hyderabad, a 11-year-old boy was choked to death after he reportedly ate more than three pooris at once while having lunch, said the police.

The incident was reported on Monday, i.e., November 25, during the lunch hour in the school. The 11-year-old, who studied in grade 6, ate more than three pooris together and died due to suffocation.

However, it is yet to be ascertained why he ate the food in such a massive quantity all at once.

What did the deceased's father say?

In a statement registered with the police, the student's father said that he had received a call from the school about his son eating more than three poooris at once, leading to suffocation.

The child was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors referred him to a private super-specialty hospital for more advanced care. As he was taken to a super-speciality hospital, the doctors there declared him dead upon examination.

With inputs from PTI.