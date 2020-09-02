Telanagana: Five youth killed in road accident in Warangal

Five youth died after a car accident took place at Warangal Rural under the Damera police station limits.

A sand lorry came from the opposite direction and rammed the car. The five persons travelling the car died on the spot.

"At around 1:30 AM today, five persons travelling in a car towards Mulugu, met with an accident. A sand lorry coming from the opposite direction and the car hit each other and five persons travelling in the car died on the spot."Bodies have been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered, further investigation underway, Bhaskar Reddy, Sub Inspector, Damera Police Station said.

The accident appeared to have occurred while overtaking another vehicle. The lorry was coming from Kaleswaram to Warangal.

Bodies have been sent for postmortem to a government hospital.

A case has been registered, further investigation underway, the Sub-Inspector said.

(With ANI inputs)