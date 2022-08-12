Tejashwi Yadav vs Giriraj Singh: Know how RJD’s '10 lakh jobs' promise sparked war of words on Twitter

Tejashwi Yadav and Giriraj Singh (File photo)

The political turmoil in Bihar has been making waves across the nation, with a surprise twist of RJD coming into power once again after JD(U) broke off its alliance with the Bhartiya Janta Party. Now, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is the new Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Just days after assuming the Bihar Deputy CM post, Tejashwi Yadav has become the brunt of criticism by the BJP, most recently over an old promise of providing 10 lakh jobs in the state during a polling rally. BJP leader Giriraj Singh and Tejashwi Yadav now remain embroiled in a Twitter war over the promise.

Singh tweeted a video clip of an interview with Yadav in which he spoke about generating 10 lakh jobs for the young people of Bihar. This led to a spat between the two on the social media platform. The firebrand BJP leader further launched a fresh salvo at the RJD leader soon after BJP got stripped of its power in Bihar.

In the video clip, Yadav can be heard saying, “I had made the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs upon becoming the CM. Currently, I am the deputy CM.” However, Tejashwi Yadav was quick to respond to BJP’s attack on the job's promise.

While responding to Giriraj Singh and making some acidic remarks about the Begusarai MP, Yadav asserted that the newly formed government in the state will "deliver" on the promise of providing 10 lakh jobs that he had made while spearheading the RJD's campaign during the assembly elections in 2020.

In the clip, the words spoken by Yadav quoted above are followed by “but I have discussed the matter with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who has taken it very seriously. We will deliver on the promise of job creation. Let us first win the trust vote”.

बिहार के सेक्युलर सरकार के शीर्ष नेताओं ने हिंदू प्रतीक चिन्ह टीका-शिखा पर हमले शुरू कर दिए हैं। pic.twitter.com/k1H2LbBQmV — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) August 12, 2022

Further, Tejashwi Yadav also took a jibe at the appearance of the Union Minister, saying, “Don't be so shameless. No one becomes knowledgeable just by keeping a one-foot-long braid".

BJP leader Giriraj Singh hit back: "Top leaders of the secular government of Bihar have started attacking symbols of Hindu religion.” In his response to Singh, Yadav said the BJP could not save face in Bihar because of its "cheap tactics".

(With PTI inputs)

