Tejashwi Yadav to be Bihar’s new Deputy CM: Know how RJD’s young gun is making political strides

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo)

After a dramatic rift between the JD(U) and BJP, the political doors in Bihar have opened wide for RJD, paving way for Tejashwi Yadav to be the new face of the state. Yadav, who is the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is all set to be the new Deputy CM of Bihar, making a comeback to the position after seven years.

After a dream debut seven years ago when he was sworn in as deputy chief minister after being elected MLA for the first time was followed by a slump in his political fortunes, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has finally come back to center-stage as the kingmaker and deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Charismatic and the voice of the youth in Bihar, 33-year-old Tejashwi Yadav had steered the party to an impressive performance in the tightly contested 2020 assembly polls when it won the largest number of 75 seats. Despite Lalu Prasad Yadav’s imprisonment, Tejashwi did not let the party falter and continued its bold presence across the Bihar political forum.

Before Chief Minister Kumar decided to pick him as his deputy for a second time, Yadav was making waves as a doughty leader of the opposition, taking on the government of his father's arch-rival on the floor of the assembly while in session, as well as on the streets.

The dramatic realignment was preceded by a massive 'Pratirodh' (opposition) March against the NDA government at the Centre which he led on Sunday, rallying along Congress and the Left, in a clear signal that the opposition in the state had the appetite for a fight.

Though Tejashwi is the youngest of nine siblings in the Prasad family, he has been a clear favorite of Lalu when it comes to politics, seemingly overpowering elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. He decided to enter politics at the tender age of 25, soon after seeking retirement from his professional cricket career.

Derided by his opponents for lacking formal education, Yadav had given up studies after flunking in Std IX at DPS, RK Puram. He has, however, demonstrated an ability to read the situation he finds himself in and makes the best of it.

Though the JD(U)-BJP alliance termed Tejashwi Yadav as an “ill-prepared student afraid of facing exams” during the 2020 elections in Bihar, he made a strong comeback in mainstream politics. Now, Yadav has returned to his former throne of Deputy CM and is likely to be the new face of Bihar.

(With PTI inputs)

