Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Tejashwi Yadav to be Bihar’s new Deputy CM: Know how RJD’s young gun is making political strides

Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav is all set to be the new Deputy CM of Bihar, paving the way to be the new political face of the state.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 01:32 PM IST

Tejashwi Yadav to be Bihar’s new Deputy CM: Know how RJD’s young gun is making political strides
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File photo)

After a dramatic rift between the JD(U) and BJP, the political doors in Bihar have opened wide for RJD, paving way for Tejashwi Yadav to be the new face of the state. Yadav, who is the son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, is all set to be the new Deputy CM of Bihar, making a comeback to the position after seven years.

After a dream debut seven years ago when he was sworn in as deputy chief minister after being elected MLA for the first time was followed by a slump in his political fortunes, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has finally come back to center-stage as the kingmaker and deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Charismatic and the voice of the youth in Bihar, 33-year-old Tejashwi Yadav had steered the party to an impressive performance in the tightly contested 2020 assembly polls when it won the largest number of 75 seats. Despite Lalu Prasad Yadav’s imprisonment, Tejashwi did not let the party falter and continued its bold presence across the Bihar political forum.

Before Chief Minister Kumar decided to pick him as his deputy for a second time, Yadav was making waves as a doughty leader of the opposition, taking on the government of his father's arch-rival on the floor of the assembly while in session, as well as on the streets.

The dramatic realignment was preceded by a massive 'Pratirodh' (opposition) March against the NDA government at the Centre which he led on Sunday, rallying along Congress and the Left, in a clear signal that the opposition in the state had the appetite for a fight.

Though Tejashwi is the youngest of nine siblings in the Prasad family, he has been a clear favorite of Lalu when it comes to politics, seemingly overpowering elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav. He decided to enter politics at the tender age of 25, soon after seeking retirement from his professional cricket career.

Derided by his opponents for lacking formal education, Yadav had given up studies after flunking in Std IX at DPS, RK Puram. He has, however, demonstrated an ability to read the situation he finds himself in and makes the best of it.

Though the JD(U)-BJP alliance termed Tejashwi Yadav as an “ill-prepared student afraid of facing exams” during the 2020 elections in Bihar, he made a strong comeback in mainstream politics. Now, Yadav has returned to his former throne of Deputy CM and is likely to be the new face of Bihar.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Bihar political crisis: Know why JD-U’s Nitish Kumar took oath as CM 7 times before today

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JoSAA Counselling 2022 will begin once JEE Advance 2022 is over: Details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.